Police get nod to exhume Mombasa tycoon's body in death inquest

The widow of Mombasa tycoon Abbas Anverali Nazerali, whose cause of death has been the subject of a court battle for the past three months, has lost her bid to block the exhumation of his body for a postmortem.

This was the second time Ms Kiran Nazerali attempted to block the state from exhuming the body in efforts to establish the cause of his death, which the police allege is suspicious.

In the latest turn of events, the High Court ordered the body to be exhumed, noting that the police were obligated to investigate upon receiving complaints from Mr Nazerali’s brother Shakir Anwar.

“Whereas exhumation of a body already interred can be painful to the family members, public interest and the dictate to attain substantive justice does supersede any personal law or interest, community or religious practices or beliefs,” said Justice John Onyiego.

Events such as the admission of Mr Nazerali to hospital, his discharge against the doctor’s advice on the same day and later the presentation of the body to another hospital called for a police inquiry by way of an inquest to establish the cause of death, he said.

“The kidney injury, the cause of which is not clear from the doctor’s form, ought to be clarified during the inquest. To stop exhumation will basically mean closing the investigation prematurely,” the judge said.

Justice Onyiego noted that the widow will suffer no prejudice if the order is intended to achieve substantive justice. He said the brother who raised the complaint is equally a close relative of Mr Nazerali and will be affected if the exhumation order was not granted.

“To balance the scales of justice, the exhumation order is inevitable and, therefore, the trial court’s order is upheld. To that extent, the revision application is herein being dismissed and the original file be returned to the lower court for implementation of its orders,” the judge ruled.

Ms Nazerali and her brother-in-law are divided on what caused the death of the businessman.

While Mr Anwar wants his brother’s body exhumed for a postmortem to be conducted to establish the cause of his death, the widow and her two children see no need for the procedure, arguing that Mr Nazerali died of a kidney infection.

Ms Nazerali moved to the High Court three days after a Magistrate Court granted the Directorate of Criminal Investigations permission to exhume the body.

Senior Resident Magistrate Vincent Adet had in July allowed the DCI to exhume the body for the cause of his death to be established.

Mr Nazerali died three months ago at the emergency wing of a hospital. Mr Anwar suspected foul play and reported the matter to the police, prompting the DCI to move to the court to ask for exhumation orders.

State counsel Hillary Isiaho, who appeared for the DCI in the lower court, said the circumstances of the Pakistani man’s death and the events that followed thereafter called for further investigation.

“To establish the truth, we ask the court to grant the order of exhumation as requested,” said Mr Isiaho.

Mr Anwar’s lawyer, Michael Oloo, argued that no one was being accused of any wrongdoing but that Mr Nazerali’s brother wanted to know the cause of his death and put the matter to rest.

Mr Anwar alleged that Mr Nazerali died and was buried without any information being passed to them.