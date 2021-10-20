Poaching convict gets 8-year sentence reduced by half

Gavel

Public law and constitutional law judgments tend to be long.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Philip Muyanga

Nation Media Group

The High Court has dismissed an appeal by a man who was fined Sh2 million in default serve an eight-year prison sentence for being in possession of 13 pieces of elephant tusks.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.