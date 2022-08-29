Photos: Voting underway in Mombasa for Governor elections
Voting for the governor position is currently underway in Mombasa County.
The exercise kicked off at 6am in various polling centres but there were no long queues.
In Changamwe, Tobias Mboya was the first to vote at Chaani Social Hall.
"I woke up early to exercise my civic duty and vote for my governor. But despite having a public holiday, I have duties to attend to. I am shocked to see that Kenyans have not shown up," said Mr Mboya.
The exercise was smooth in Mvita Constituency with a voter taking approximately a minute to verify their details and vote.
"I have come from Kisauni to cast my vote here. I am happy today that all is going well," said Mr Ali Hirbaya.
In some of the polling streams at the Tudor Village Hall polling station, the Kiems Kit failed.
In Nyali’s Uwanja wa mbuzi polling center, there were minimal activities as few voters turned up to vote.
Polling stations in Likoni were open at 6am but there was low voter turnout.
Reporting by Winnie Atieno, Farhiya Hussein, Philip Muyanga, Brian Ocharo and Jurgen Nambeka