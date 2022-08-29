Photos: Voting underway in Mombasa for Governor elections

Voting for the governor position is currently underway in Mombasa County.

The exercise kicked off at 6am in various polling centres but there were no long queues.

A voter gets his finger marked after voting at Tudor Inspectorate offices in Mombasa.

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi I Nation

In Changamwe, Tobias Mboya was the first to vote at Chaani Social Hall.

Minimal activities at Uwanja wa Mbuzi polling center within Nyali constituency. Photo credit: Philip Muyanga I Nation

"I woke up early to exercise my civic duty and vote for my governor. But despite having a public holiday, I have duties to attend to. I am shocked to see that Kenyans have not shown up," said Mr Mboya.

Voters leave Changamwe Social Hall polling center in Mombasa county after participating in the gubernatorial elections.

Photo credit: Jurgen Nambeka I Nation

The exercise was smooth in Mvita Constituency with a voter taking approximately a minute to verify their details and vote.

"I have come from Kisauni to cast my vote here. I am happy today that all is going well," said Mr Ali Hirbaya.

Mr Ian Wali casting his vote at the Mikindani primary school polling centre in Jomvu sub county. Photo credit: Winnie Atieno I Nation

In some of the polling streams at the Tudor Village Hall polling station, the Kiems Kit failed.

In Nyali’s Uwanja wa mbuzi polling center, there were minimal activities as few voters turned up to vote.

IEBC clerks wait for voters at Licodep polling station in Likoni, Mombasa. Photo credit: Anthony Kitimo I Nation

Polling stations in Likoni were open at 6am but there was low voter turnout.

Voting underway at Tononoka Social Hall in Mvita Constituency. Photo credit: Farhiya Hussein I Nation