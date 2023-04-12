Parte after parte then tithe... Inside Mombasa club that offers sermons on Sundays

It is Sunday morning and the Bamburi area of Mombasa County is almost dead quiet with normal traffic after a night of revelry in the more than 20 night clubs.

However, in this tranquil place where the suburb comes alive at night, the Samba Arena Club, tucked away among other bars, stands out like a sore thumb.

The controversial nature of this bar is evident as it has become the talk of the town due to the fellowship and sermons offered to the revellers every Sunday morning.

While staff in other pubs are clearing tables of beer and whisky bottles, waiters and waitresses in the Samba area are arranging seats for a not-so-conventional church service that begins at around 5am.

The word of God and songs of praise at the Samba Arena Club are now a respite for some of the locals, who say that drinking while receiving the word is their way of interacting personally with their Creator.

The club was packed at 8am when Nation.africa visited.

At such times, only gospel music is played, interspersed with normal breaks during which drinkers take a moment to reflect and pray for themselves, their families, their jobs and the country.

Here in the busy bar, tables are full of all kinds of alcohol and smokers sing along to the gospel music in a not so melodic voice.

On this Sunday, the message of taking care of parents and children was delivered by DJ Ramadhan Tsuma aka Snoopy254 and his selector Jackson Bari.

Not your ordinary music crew, they teamed up to spread the word of hope by reading Bible verses to the crowd.

According to the DJ, who is also known as MC Chapatizo, the 'Sunday Service', as it has become popularly known, is attracting more and more people, but it's good to note that it's a far cry from a conventional church setting.

He said the special session in a week is to give words of hope to his clients and encourage them to do good as they go on with their lives.

Revelers at the Samba Arena Club in Bamburi, Mombasa County. While staff in other pubs are clearing tables of beer and whisky bottles, waiters and waitresses in the Samba area are arranging seats for a not-so-conventional church service that begins at around 5am every Sunday. Photo credit: Kevin Odit I Nation

"We started this Sunday service during Covid-19 when we used to have special sessions to praise God and encourage beer drinkers who feel unwelcome in other churches. They have already been condemned by society for their drinking habits, so they feel comfortable seeking refuge here," said Mc Chapatizo.

He added: "We have learnt that people love gospel music and between 4am and 9am we have dedicated the session to giving words of encouragement and playing such songs. Just like people go to rhumba or reggae night, we do Sunday gospel here and the numbers have increased over time," said the DJ.

During this time, like any other preacher, DJ offers words of hope and advice, urging drinkers to drink responsibly and only after paying all their bills.

"If you have three beers, please make sure you send the fourth to your parents who are struggling to make ends meet in the villages. We should not forget our families and parents when we drink beer with friends in this city," says the Mc Chapatizo.

Bamburi is now the only suburb that attracts hundreds of night owls every day, with numbers increasing at weekends.

On either side of the suburb's main road is a chain of clubs, each less than 20 metres from the next.

Jenifer Pende, a Bamburi resident, said she felt "alive" by visiting the venue for her weekly dose of religious inspiration.

"I am happy here. In churches we are judged harshly. But here we are happy and go home at 9am," she said.

A male reveler said other entertainment venues should follow the apostolic practice, saying even Jesus preached at weddings and markets and gained followers.

"Even though there are no liturgical procedures, we feel the presence of God among us. No one should judge us for where we choose to worship," the banker said.

Once a quiet town known for its middle-class residents, Bamburi has recently become a second home for Nairobians and people from the interior who have settled in Mombasa.

After Bamburi's nightlife was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, locals have over the past two years picked up the pieces to rebuild their businesses, especially in the entertainment sector, with more vibrant clubs opening.