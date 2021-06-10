Pakistan concerned over delay in Sh1.3bn heroin case against its citizens

Yusuf Yakub a Pakistan National charged alongside 11 other suspects with trafficking heroin worth Sh1.3 billion nods off in the dock of a Mombasa Court on September 2014. A Pakistani on Tuesday became the eighth person from his country to be beheaded in Saudi Arabia for drug trafficking since mid-October. PHOTO | FILE | KEVIN ODIT

logo (6)

By  Brian Ocharo

Pakistan’s government has raised concern over the delay in the prosecution of its six citizens implicated in the Sh1.3 billion heroin intercepted in the Indian Ocean six years ago.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. PRIME Tana pastoralists ditch livestock for cotton farming

  2. Cargo train stalls in Nyeri after wagon derails

    Cargo train in Nyeri

  3. Missing Mombasa teen found dead

  4. PRIME Unresolved killings of elderly women in Naivasha and Gilgil

  5. The sad story behind tin roof along Kisumu-Busia highway

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.