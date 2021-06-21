Pain for importers as KRA plans to auction 200 cars at Mombasa port

car auction mombasa kra

Some of the vehicles set to go under the hammer.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group 

By  Anthony Kitimo

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) will auction more than 200 motor vehicles, among other assorted goods, whose owners have failed to pay tax.

