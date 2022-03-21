ODM warns Mombasa aspirants, supporters engaging in violence

The ODM National Election Board has warned aspirants in Mombasa eyeing the party’s ticket that they risk being penalised if their supporters engage in violence.

Mombasa ODM chairman Mohammed Khamis said the party will take action against aspirants who incite or cause clashes during party primaries.

While assuring aspirants of free and fair nominations, the party has warned the youth against being used by politicians to cause mayhem.

“We are sensitising our candidates to ensure peace prevails during the party primaries in Mombasa. ODM is the most popular party in this region, that is why it has attracted many aspirants. But we condemn any violence and inciting youth to cause mayhem,” said Mr Khamis.

The election board, he said, had put in place measures to curb violence by ensuring free and fair nominations.

“Clashes always erupt among candidates and their supporters but we are urging the youth not to be used but instead ensure they sell their agenda to bring change in leadership and equality. I urge politicians not to cultivate political violence,” he added.

He added: “If any candidate engages in violence during the primaries or his or her supporters cause mayhem, they will be liable and penalised by the board. We are not happy with the recent clashes that occurred in Mombasa. We will work with the polls to deal with perpetrators of violence.”

He was referring to the International Women’s Day celebrations in Mombasa and the Azimio La Umoja campaigns at the Tononoka grounds in February when Mombasa residents were treated to a show of might between supporters of Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir and businessman Suleiman Shahbal.

The two are eyeing the ODM ticket in the governor’s race, along with Mombasa Deputy Governor William Kingi.

At the Tononoka rally, supporters of Mr Nassir and Mr Shahbal clashed, prompting Governor Hassan Joho and ODM leader Raila Odinga to intervene.

Mr Odinga condemned the violence and urged the youth to stop engaging in such acts.

“When two bulls fight it’s the grass that is trampled on. But we don’t want our grass to get hurt, we want the nominations to be friendly, we don’t want violence. These two are not enemies, they are just in a political contest. Whoever wins the other person will support (him),” Mr Odinga said.

Mr Nassir’s camp has accused Mr Shahbal of lacking loyalty after decamping from ODM in 2013 to join Wiper and later Jubilee in 2017, when he lost the governor contest to Mr Joho.

But Mr Shahbal has defended his decisions, saying he was forced out of ODM. He insisted that this time he will not defect and he is ready to face Mr Nassir in the party primaries.

Likoni MP aspirant Dancan Omuko said politicians use young people to cause mayhem.