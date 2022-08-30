ODM's Abdulswamad Nassir ahead of UDA's Hassan Omar in Mombasa governor election

Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) was Tuesday set to win the Mombasa Governor election after provisional results from five of the county’s six constituencies showed he was leading.

The results showed Mr Nasir was ahead of his main competitor Hassan Omar of United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

In Mvita Mr Nassir garnered 24,106 votes against Mr Omar’s 19,086. In Changamwe the ODM candidate mustered 17,740 while Mr Omar had 15,898.

Similarly in Jomvu, Mr Nassir got 15,629 votes while Mr Omar had 11,038. In Kisauni, 21,796 voted for the legislator while another 20,750 cast their vote in favour of Mr Omar who is a former senator.

And in Nyali, Mr Nassir won with 22,387 votes against Mr Omar’s 21,580.

By 6am Tuesday, only Likoni Constituency was yet to announce its final tally of results.

Additional reporting by Winnie Atieno, Jurgen Nambeka, Brian Ocharo and Philip Muyanga