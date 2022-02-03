Nyali homeowners sue developer over apartment project

Three residents of the upmarket Nyali area of Mombasa want a developer jailed for six months for allegedly disobeying a court order that temporarily stopped an apartment project.

Ms Lydia Kaguna, Ms Lucy Adhiambo and Mr Hamdan Iqbal Bayusuf want Mr Hussein Shariff Alwy, the managing director of Mbesa Investments Ltd, committed to civil jail.

They argued that Mbesa Investments continues to build the apartments in breach of the order issued on December 2.

The Environment and Land Court had temporarily restrained the developer from proceeding with building three towers comprising 126 units, swimming pools, underground water tanks, a sea wall and associated facilities and amenities.

Justice Lucas Naikuni had issued the orders pending the determination of the residents’ petition.

“The order was made in the presence of the first respondent’s (Mbesa Investment Ltd) lawyer,” the residents argued in their application.

Through lawyer Willis Oluga, they argued that Mr Alwy had disobeyed the court order and justified his action by citing a High Court ruling.

“Since the ruling did not authorise Mbesa Investment Ltd to disobey this court’s order or go on with the construction, we urge the court to punish Mr Alwy for disobedience,” Mr Oluga said.

The residents also want the judge to dismiss the developer’s request for the ruling and consequential orders temporarily stopping the construction reviewed or set aside.

They told the court that they were not party to the dispute that was before the High Court, which was a challenge to an enforcement notice issued by the Mombasa County government.

“You cannot be bound by proceedings going on in the High Court where issues in the two courts are not the same,” Mr Oluga told Justice Naikuni.

The residents argue that there is no conflict between the orders issued by the High Court and the Environment and Land Court, and that no order was issued directing Mbesa Investments Ltd to continue building the apartment blocks.

Through lawyer Mohamed Balala, the developer sought to have the temporary order set aside, arguing that there was information that had not been given to the court before the order was issued.

Mr Balala also told Justice Naikuni that the court erred in failing to appreciate and consider the effect of the High Court order.

“I urge you to consider the economic interest of the applicant (Mbesa Investment Ltd) and workers on the ground whose livelihood has been interrupted,” he argued.

In their main petition, the residents are challenging the building of apartments on three parcels of land adjacent to their properties.

The project, they argue, violates their constitutional right to a clean and healthy environment and the right to public participation.

They want the court to rule that approvals issued by county officials for change of use and the consolidation of the developer’s parcels of land are illegal and unconstitutional and should be revoked.