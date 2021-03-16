Nyali Golf Club embraces clean, cheaper solar power

Nyali Golf & Country Club has joined the growing list of organisations that have embraced clean solar power after it signed a lease with Redavia, a multinational solar energy provider.

According to the deal, Redavia will provide cost-efficient and renewable energy under a flexible lease contract. This will enable the club to save on energy cost while enjoying reliable supply throughout. In addition, Redavia’s carbon neutral solution will enable the club to reduce its carbon footprint.

Speaking at the annual Chairman’s Cup held at the golf club, the chairman, Mr Taib Bajaber, said he was “pleased to be part of the team steering this partnership between the club and Redavia. This will see the club achieve its objectives of cost-cutting and sustainability”.

Mr Taib said the club, which is considered as the home of golf on Kenya’s Coast, and is known for hosting highly rated tournaments and events all year round, is keen on environmental conservation and cost-efficiency while still providing high class services to its members and impacting the community around the facility.

18-hole golf course

Nyali Golf & Country Club is one of the 36 golf courses in Kenya and is the only 18-hole golf course on the North Coast.

“Redavia is delighted to serve this premier golf destination on the Kenyan Coast. This partnership confirms that going solar is a financial and environmental win-win for all hospitality and leisure destinations on the Kenyan coast,” said Mr Erwin Spolders, chief executive and founder of Redavia.

The energy solutions provider offers solar power for businesses in West and East Africa. Redavia system is based on a pre-configured model, including high-performance solar modules and electrical components.