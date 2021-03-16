Nyali Golf Club embraces clean, cheaper solar power

Nyali Golf and Country Club

A golfer follows his tee at the Nyali Golf & Country Club. The Club has joined the growing list of organisations that have embraced the use of clean solar power after it signed a lease with Redavia, a multinational solar energy provider.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (10)

By  Kevin Rotich

Nyali Golf & Country Club has joined the growing list of organisations that have embraced clean solar power after it signed a lease with Redavia, a multinational solar energy provider.

