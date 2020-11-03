New twist in Mombasa land dispute as court orders businessman removed

The fight over a multi-million-shilling property in Mombasa, pitting a woman and her two relatives, has taken a new twist after a magistrate directed police to ensure a businessman claiming to have purchased it is removed from the land.

Principal Magistrate Albert Lesootia directed officers at Makupa Police Station to oversee the removal of Jeylani Omari Abu from the land, situated along Tom Mboya Avenue in Mombasa.

The court further asked police to stop any more construction, pending determination of a case lodged by Shamsha Abdulrahman Bin Miran.

“That temporary injunction is restraining the 5th defendant (Mr Abu), whether acting by [himself], servants, agents or any person acting on [his] account, from interfering, trespassing, encroaching, carrying out groundworks, constructing, or interfering in any way with the plaintiff’s property,” the court ruled.

Documents filed in court showed Ms Shamsha is the sole surviving daughter of Abdulahman Miran, who died on March 16, 1976. Mr Miran left a will which was registered in court in 1977.

Pursuant to the will, and a succession case, Ms Shamsha was named the beneficiary of her father’s estate, including the land in contention.

Will contested

But in 2011, Ms Shamsha said her nephew and niece, Asha Abdalla Abdulrahman Miran and Mohamed Abdalla, moved to the High Court in Mombasa, alleging Mr Miran died without a will.

The two claimed they were the only surviving heirs to the estate, after which they were granted letters of administration. They then purported to distribute Mr Miran’s other properties to themselves.

They also filed a death certificate to support the grant of letters to administer the estate in March 2012. The grant was confirmed on November 1, 2012, stipulating the modality of sharing the property.

When she discovered the move, Ms Shamsha moved to court seeking to quash the grant and in August 2015, the High Court issued an order restraining the two from disposing of the property.

Ms Shamsha said she wrote to the police to investigate the forgery of the death certificate.

The parties recorded a consent in court in October 2018, revoking the grant on the grounds that it was procured through fraud and concealment of facts. The property in contention was later transferred to Mohamed Adam for Sh10 million.

Last year, Mr Adam allegedly transferred the property to Mr Abu, who demolished some buildings on the plot and began new construction.

Orders sought

Ms Shamsha said she filed a complaint of forgery at the Makupa Police Station in 2015 but action is yet to be taken.

“The plaintiff avers that the defendants, as illegal administrators, illegally transmitted the property to themselves and the third defendant (Abdala) distributed the property in shares among themselves,” she said in an affidavit.

She later lodged a caveat with the Chief Lands registrar, while the case was pending in court.

Ms Shamsha is seeking a permanent injunction, barring the defendants from laying claim to the property and wants the court to declare them trespassers.

She also wants the court to restore the property to the estate of Miran and to be compensated for damages. This was after the new owners demolished a building on the property and started new construction.

“The defendants have since refused to vacate the property despite a notice of intention to sue,'' she said in an affidavit.

