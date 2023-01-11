New bid to tackle Coast's land woes

Ministry of Lands officials will next week start the digitisation of land records in Mombasa County as part of efforts to address the historical grievances.

The commitment was made yesterday by President William Ruto during a meeting with Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir at State House Nairobi.

Mr Nassir confirmed to the Nation that he had a one-hour meeting with President Ruto during which the Head of State committed to helping solve the land problems plaguing the region.

“He said the ministry officials will be in Mombasa next week to start the digitisation of all land. This will help us to know who owns which property in the region and that will help us solve the thorny land issue in Mombasa,” Mr Nassir said.

The commitment by the President means the extension to Mombasa of a programme initiated by his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, that was rolled out at the Nairobi registry.

In April 2021, Mr Kenyatta launched the National Land Information Management System commonly known as Ardhisasa. The system is designed to enhance the security of land records, improve accessibility and cut down the cost of land transactions.

In the run-up to the August 2022 General Election, President Ruto, while campaigning in the region, promised his government will buy more than two million acres from absentee landlords to settle coast squatters.

“We will set aside special funds to buy land from absentee landlords owning huge parcels so that locals can stop living like squatters,” he said. At the time, Dr Ruto said his government would ensure the security of land ownership in Coast counties.

Poor record keeping blamed

During his vetting by the National Assembly, Lands Principal Secretary Nixon Korir told MPs that one of his priorities would be the digitisation of all land records at Ardhi House. He told lawmakers that disputes over land ownership in the country are caused by poor record keeping, which enables more than one person to hold a title for the same piece of land, a problem that can only be solved through digitisation.

Mr Nassir also disclosed that he had discussed with the President the management of the port and how it will benefit the people of Mombasa.

“The biggest question that the people of Mombasa are asking me is how the port is going to help ... More details of our discussion will come out later,” Mr Nassir said.

President Ruto has since ordered that all cargo clearance be reverted to the Mombasa port, reversing a decree by his predecessor that transferred the functions to the inland container depots in Naivasha and Nairobi.

Mr Nassir also pointed out that they discussed the affordable housing project for Mombasa residents and how it will be implemented.