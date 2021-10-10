Nema, KCAA urge county to shut Mwakirunge dumpsite 

Mwakirunge dumpsite

Children play near Mwakirunge dumpsite in Mombasa on October 4, 2021. Mombasa County officials say problems linked to the dumpsite require a multi-agency approach to solve.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Winnie Atieno

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The landfill is on the nav­igation route of the second largest airport in Kenya.
  • The call comes as the airport is being expanded to accommodate larger planes. 

Pressure is mounting on the Mombasa devolved government to close Mwakirunge dumpsite, which has been identified as a risk to planes taking off and landing at Moi International Airport.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.