Nassir to sue IEBC for delaying Mombasa governor election again

Mombasa governor candidate Abdulswamad Nassir on Wednesday accused the electoral commission of violating voters’ rights after postponing elections for the seat again.

He said the decision will have severe ramifications, including delaying critical services that voters expect from the county government.

"The Constitution is clear; it states that the county governor shall be elected on the second Tuesday of August after every five years,” said Mr Nassir (ODM).

“The law further notes that there are only three reasons that can lead to an election to be postponed. When there is a serious breach of security, an actual national calamity or a breach on how the General Election was conducted.”

In a statement, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission postponed the governor, parliamentary and ward elections it suspended two weeks ago, citing harassment of its staff.

Some of the affected races are the gubernatorial elections for Mombasa and Kakamega counties.

"The initial postponement was purposely orchestrated for no other reason but to ensure a low turnout of voters in Azimio strongholds, in this case Mombasa and Kakamega," claimed Mr Nassir.

He also lashed out at IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati for calling the elections a by-election.

"According to the law that governs this country, a by-election only occurs when the person in that particular office is impeached, resigned or has died," he said.

Mr Nassir vowed to seek legal redress if the election does not happen on August 23.

He said the elections were illegally and unconstitutionally suspended.

Also on the list are parliamentary elections in Kitui Rural in Kitui County, Kacheliba and Pokot South in West Pokot, and Rongai in Nakuru.