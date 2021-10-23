Muslim religious leaders in fresh push to stop radicalization

Mombasa Youth during a peaceful protest against radicalisation and extremism in 2015. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Winnie Atieno

Nation Media Group

Muslim religious leaders have come up with fresh plans to stop youth radicalisation in the Coast region as extrajudicial killings and disappearances surge.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.