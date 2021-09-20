Scholar abducted in Nairobi freed after two weeks

Abdiwahab Sheikh Abdiswamad

Somali scholar Abdiwahab Sheikh Abdiswamad who was abducted in Nairobi. His family says he returned home on September 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Courtesy
By  Farhiya Hussein

A Kenyan scholar, Abdiwahab Sheikh Abdiswamad, who went missing about two weeks ago, has been freed by his abductors.

