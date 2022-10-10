Muhuri, Haki Africa want AG compelled to pay Sh9.6m awarded by court

Two human rights groups want the Attorney-General compelled to pay them Sh9.6 million as costs awarded by a court when they won a case challenging the freezing of their accounts by the state in 2015.

Muslims for Human Rights (Muhuri) and Haki Africa want the AG to pay the money plus interest, they told the High Court in Mombasa.

In the original case, the court directed the Inspector-General of Police, Interior Cabinet Secretary, Director of Public Prosecutions and the Central Bank to pay the groups the costs of their petition through the AG.

“The applicants (Muhuri) and (Haki Africa) wrote to the respondent (AG) demanding payment of the money but to date the same remains unpaid,” the lobby groups say in court papers.

The High Court had in 2015 lifted an order freezing the bank accounts of the two groups, terming the decision to freeze them unconstitutional.

The accounts were frozen after the groups were listed by police as entities suspected to be associated with terror group Al-Shabaab.

Justice Anyara Emukule also nullified parts of a Kenya Gazette notice related to the freezing orders.

The judge said the time given to the petitioners to respond to the decision taken against them was not enough.

“Considering the accusations against the petitioners, they needed time to prepare, 24 hours was inadequate,” said Justice Emukule.

The court also noted that the authority to issue such a gazette notice belongs to the CS, not the Inspector-General of police.

He said government administrators are subject to the Constitution and the rule of law.

“The fight against terrorism must [adhere] to the rule of law,” said Justice Emukule.

In their petition, the two groups had argued that the IG’s action had violated the Constitution’s requirement that entities get a fair and public hearing.