rohypnol
Fotosearch

Mombasa

Prime

Move over bhang, ecstasy is the new high

By  Farhiya Hussein  &  Siago Cece

Bhang, heroin and cocaine have been the major illegal drugs in Kenya, however, the Nation has learnt that prescription drugs are now taking over the drug world, with ecstasy, or molly, hitting the market.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.