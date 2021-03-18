Kevin Odit I Nation Media Group.

Mombasa terror suspect has been in touch with Shabaab - Police

By  Brian Ocharo

The Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) is pursuing leads that could lead to the arrest of terrorists after a suspect in their custody revealed he has been in constant communication with Al-Shabaab fighters and their sympathisers.

