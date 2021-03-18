Mombasa terror suspect has been in touch with Shabaab - Police



“The respondent is being investigated for several terrorism and related offences, which include radicalization, membership to a terrorist group, and possession of an article likely to instigate a terrorist act,” said Ms Bosibori.



Radicalization carries a maximum sentence of a term not exceeding 20 years, while that of membership and possession of articles for terrorism, attracts a jail term of not more than 30 years when a suspect is found guilty and convicted.



ATPU says they intend to forward the mobile phones to their headquarters in Nairobi for further forensic analysis, which is likely to take more than a week to be finalized before a conclusive report is tabled for further action.



“The respondent is believed to be in constant communication with persons believed to be supporting terrorists acts within and outside the country,” said the prosecutor.



Further, the court has been informed that the suspect’s associates , who the ATPU are still in pursuit of, are yet to be arrested ,and their apprehension is vigorously being tracked by security agencies both in Kenya and outside.



The detectives want him detained at Port police station for a week to gather more evidence on him.



“Based on investigations and several leads being followed up by our team of investigations, I and my fellow investigators require five days to complete the probe,” said Mr Nyamweya.



However, the suspect’s advocate Chacha Mwita has discredited the prosecution’s claims, noting that no cogent evidence has been tabled before the court to prove that his client has been in communication with the alleged people.



“We have not been given the names of the alleged militants and sympathizers that the respondent has been communicating with. What has been said here, without proper proof, remains a hearsay that the court should not entertain,” Mr Mwita told Mombasa Senior Resident Magistrate Vincent Adet.



He argued that the state needs to come out clear on the location and the identity of the militants his client has been communicating with if it wants the court to take it seriously.



Mr Mwita says that courts in the past have held that mere communication with persons outside Kenya, and specifically Somalia, is not a proof of communication with militants.



If that is the case, the advocate argues that anyone who has made a phone call to or received one from Somalia should be arraigned in court for “communicating with Al-Shabaab”



“There is no exhibit memo confirming that the items were recovered from the respondent. We urge that he be set free. The police can continue with their investigations and once they find evidence they are looking for, they can come for him,” Mr Mwita said.



According to him, police confiscated his client’s passport hence he cannot escape.



His arrest last week comes barely hours after detectives nabbed a woman identified as Galmo Galgalo with explosives in Marsabit county. According to the police, the woman was travelling in a matatu from Moyale to Marsabit town when the vehicle was flagged leading to recovery of the explosives, which were hidden in a handbag.



Police also recovered a mobile phone inside the woman’s handbag, which they claim contain videos showing unidentified group of militants in a training session, which could mean she might be an active member of a terror group.



Detectives are still probing the possible destination of the woman and the location where the three grenades were intended to be used before her apprehension. Two weeks ago, in yet another incident, detectives in merti, Isiolo, arrested two suspects and recovered an AK47 rifle with 128 rounds of ammunition and two hand grenades.



Kenya’s capital has borne the brunt of grenade attacks by suspected terrorist, that has left scores with injuries, and in some instances, killed others.



Apart from Nairobi, Kwale, Mombasa, Lamu, Wajir, Mandera and Marsabit counties have experienced terrorist attacks in the past as the regions are grappling with radicalization and violent extremism, which has been linked to unemployment.



Recruiters are allegedly taking advantage of the unemployment in the country and marginalization to lure youth to terrorism with a false promise of better remuneration once they join the militants, which has in most cases resulted in disappointments.



The returnees according to various reports have reported mistreatment in the hands of Al-Shabaab leaders once they have been successfully recruited to join the group.