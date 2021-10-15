Mombasa targets 800,000 people in Covid-19 vaccination drive

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho vaccinated against Coronavirus in a sensitization campaign to rally Mombasa residents take the Covid 19 Vaccine.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit I Nation Media Group.
By  Wachira Mwangi

The Mombasa County government has launched a Covid-19 vaccination drive targeting residents.

