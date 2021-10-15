Mombasa targets 800,000 people in Covid-19 vaccination drive

The Mombasa County government has launched a Covid-19 vaccination drive targeting residents.

Health executive Godfrey Nato and Chief Officer Pauline Oginga launched the campaign at the Miritini Standard Gauge Railway station.

"Our target … is about 800,000. Once we get about 75 per cent of our people vaccinated, we will be good to open the economy," Dr Nato said.

He said setting up a tent at the SGR station would be convenient as a point of entry to the tourism city.

Some 83,000 first doses have been administered in the Kuwa Shujaa, Pata Chanjo Tufungue Nchi drive. Dr Nato urged residents to take advantage of programme to be vaccinated.

The country has the AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines at some of the 20 vaccination centres.

"My appeal to the members of the public is to get ready to receive the jabs at their doorstep. We are launching the door-to-door campaign for the vaccine for the safety of Mombasa residents," he said.

He added that the drive is in line with the national government's push to get at least six million Kenyans vaccinated before Mashujaa Day celebrations.

Residents were also urged to disregard misleading information about the effects of the vaccine.

Some residents have been discouraged from getting vaccinated by rumours and misinformation on vaccines, Dr Nato said.

The campaign is a collaboration with the Centre for International Health, Education, and Biosecurity (Ciheb).

This follows the launch of the Ministry of Health’s campaign, Kuwa Shujaa, Pata Chanjo Tufungue Nchi, by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

Ciheb-Kenya CEO Dr Emily Koech said vaccines will be pushed in locations where the organisation has a presence.

"We applaud the Ministry of Health for its commitment to fight this pandemic,” she said.

“Ciheb-Kenya will continue to work with county governments to encourage Kenyans to (be vaccinated). All vaccines are safe and effective. We would like to urge Kenyans who have gone for their first dose to go for the second dose.”