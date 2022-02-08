Mombasa suspends one-way traffic system

Mombasa County has suspended the controversial traffic management system it introduced last week after protests.

Normal traffic flow reverts today midnight.

Transport Executive Tawfiq Balala said Governor Hassan Joho had directed the department to reconsider the plan.

“This will give us the chance to address all the concerns and grievances raised as well as incorporate any suggestions that may be of use to the implementation of a lasting traffic management plan for the good of the town,” Mr Balala said on Tuesday.

The “Double 2 Double” traffic management where all streets and lanes are converted into a one-way route has been in force in the last one week.

“Today is the last day of the Double to Double traffic implementation. As long as a sizable number of the population in the affected areas feel aggrieved, we cannot ignore their plight but must pay heed to the cries of the people we serve.

“This will give us a chance to address the concerns of the residents and incorporate their suggestions for a lasting, efficient traffic management plan for the good and future of Mombasa," Mr Balala said.

Kenya National Highways Authority had disapproved and called for its overhaul.

“Road networks belonging to KeNHA have been affected by the proposal to decongest Mombasa CBD. These are important high traffic capacity roads which provide both mobility and accessibility to local and international traffic,” KeNHA regional manager Eric Wambua had said in a letter to the county.

In the plan, the county converted all its streets into a one-way system in the island which saw vehicles from the Nyali bridge were required to turn left onto Sheikh Abdallah Farsy road as opposed to going straight to Saba Saba.

All four lanes in the Buxton area were used by vehicles entering the city.

The changes served all the cars coming from Nyali and Saba Saba through Sheikh Abdalla Farsy road to Marikiti, Bondeni and terminated at Barclay's roundabout.

From there the traffic flowed to Saba Saba where one will be able to drive back to Nyali, joining the Mombasa Malindi highway.

The new directive follows protests from the public service vehicles sector due to traffic snarl ups and fare hikes in tuktuk in the last one week.







