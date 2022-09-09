Mombasa stowaway arrested in ship destined for India

A stowaway arrested on a ship heading to India risks a long jail term after pleading guilty to being on the vessel illegally.

Salim Mwinyi Mananda was arrested in the MV Elreedy Star while attempting to sneak out of Kenya.

The charge sheet shows that Mananda was on the ship without the consent of its master.

He boarded the vessel on September 3 at around 3pm through the gangway at berth number 14 and then hid in a life boat.

Court records show that the crew discovered the stowaway the following day at around 6.30am when the vessel had just cast off heading to India.

The crew found him with no documents. They removed and escorted him to the Mombasa Port Police Station.

Mananda, 38, told Mombasa Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku that he was fleeing Kenya for a better job opportunity in the Asian country.

“My intention was to travel to a foreign country to look for greener pastures,” he said.

He was charged with failing to report his departure to the nearest immigration officer and being on the ship without authority, contrary to