Mombasa’s Rangeela Bar: From rhythmic delights to a shell

On April 13, 2019, detectives raided the New Rangeela Bar and Restaurant in Nyali, Mombasa County, and arrested its owner Asif Amirali Alibhai Jetha, and 12 Nepalese women who were employed there as dancers.

Previously, the bar attracted night owls and flourished in the nightlife scene. Only a select group of well-heeled individuals who could afford the expensive entrance and tip fees were allowed into the club.

Now, the once vibrant entertainment venue, known for its energetic atmosphere, has sadly become a shell of its former self, while Mr Jetha has been left to fight several charges, including human trafficking.

Nestled in a block of flats in the affluent suburb of Nyali, the club was a place that captivated the senses. At dusk, the doors would open to reveal a world of rhythmic delights, with the Nepalese women entertaining guests with their dances.

High-end cars

"This place used to be frequented by the rich, and the high-end cars parked outside were a testament to the class of the revellers who frequented the entertainment venue," said an anonymous source who did not wish to be named.

The dance floor was the epicentre of the Rangeela Bar experience as the women entertained the revellers with their captivating mujra dance.

Nepalese women arrested during a raid at Nyali Police Station in Mombasa, last year. They were allegedly part of an international human trafficking syndicate. Young girls are now more likely to fall into this trap. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Mujra is an erotic dance performed by women in a format that originated in South Asia. This is how it used to work: The dancers were given nicknames and tins placed in front of them. They were also given money targets for each night.

During the entertainment, rich revellers would tip the dancers, and if a reveller was attracted to one of the women, he could pay for a private session. The dancing would start at 9pm and last until dawn.

This continued until the day the raid took place, effectively ending the mujra dance that had transported revellers to another world of joy, celebration and liberation.

This abrupt raid permanently halted the vibrant atmosphere of the Rangeela and left Mr Jetha fighting several criminal cases.

When the Nation visited the building in Nyali where the club was located, it was evident that the bar had lost its charm and its doors were permanently closed.

The dance floor is an empty hall, while other businesses occupy the rest of the apartment. Some residents of the area say the business moved elsewhere.

Having successfully fought the trafficking charges all the way to the High Court, which overturned a 60-year prison sentence, Mr Jetha is now fighting deportation.

A magistrate’s court in Shanzu had jailed Mr Jetha for 60 years for trafficking in the 12 Nepalese women.

Last week, Mr Jetha, who has both Canadian and British passports, breathed a sigh of relief after Mombasa High Court judge Ann Ong'injo barred the state from arresting, detaining and/or deporting him.

Judge Ong'injo also allowed the businessman to challenge a government decision declaring him a prohibited immigrant.

The judge noted that the businessman was currently in detention pending deportation as a result of the government's declaration, and therefore the court was satisfied that Mr Jetha was entitled to the orders he sought.

“That leave be and is hereby granted to Jetha to apply for judicial review order of prohibition to bar Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki and Attorney-General Justin Muturi either in their capacity or through their servants from arbitrarily arresting, detaining, harassing and deporting the applicant,” said Justice Ong’injo.

Prof Kindiki had declared Mr Jetha a prohibited immigrant and a member of a prohibited class and ordered his immediate arrest and removal from Kenyan territory.

Canadian tycoon Asif Amirali Alibhai Jetha at Shanzu Court in 2019. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Mr Jetha was arrested on May 5, and was detained at Nyali Police Station under the CS’s letter dated November 16, 2022.

His status as a prohibited immigrant was revealed in the High Court when Mr Jetha, through his lawyer Chacha Mwita, sought reasons for his arrest.

Arbitrarily arrested and detained

Mr Mwita lamented to Justice Ongi'njo that his client had been arbitrarily arrested and detained despite being acquitted of all charges of human trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

However, prosecution lawyers Benard Ngiri, Jami Yamina and litigation lawyer Emmanuel Makuto told the court that the government's position was that Mr Jetha was in the country illegally.

Shanzu Senior Resident Magistrate David Odhiambo had sentenced Mr Jetha after finding him guilty on six counts, including trafficking of the women for exploitation at his Rangeela Bar and Restaurant in Nyali.

The businessman was found guilty of human trafficking, promoting human trafficking, tampering with travel documents, possessing proceeds of crime, trading without a licence and unlawfully employing foreigners.

However, in November last year, Justice Ong'injo overturned his conviction and sentence after finding that the primary charges of trafficking and promoting human trafficking was not proven.

The Director of Public Prosecutions was found to have failed to prove the offences as the evidence before the court indicated that the 12 Nepalese women came to Kenya knowing the nature of the work they were to undertake.

The magistrate found that there was no evidence on record to suggest that the women were deceived into coming to Kenya.

According to the High Court, all the women knew the nature of the work they were coming to do and on arrival they were doing exactly that.

The prosecution failed to prove the element of deception and exploitation to the required standard because the Nepalese women were not forced to work, were not sexually exploited, not forced into marriage or subjected to slavery.

Mr Jetha paid the women between Sh60,000 and Sh80,000 a month.