Mombasa's pro-Palestine protesters call for boycott of Israeli products

Residents of Mombasa County during a protest at Uhuru Gardens along Moi Avenue against Israel's attacks on Palestine, May 17, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group
logo (9)

By  Wachira Mwangi

What you need to know:

  • The protesters who converged at Uhuru Gardens along Moi Avenue called for an end to the violence that has left at least 197 people dead, among them 58 children and 34 women.

Civil rights groups and pro-Palestine youths in Mombasa County have called for the boycott of all Israeli products while condemning the ongoing violence in the Middle East.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. D-day for Bonchari voters in tension-filled mini poll

  2. Widow of slain Kiru Boys principal to know fate tomorrow

  3. Pro-Palestine protesters call for boycott of Israeli products

  4. Samburu women learn beadwork to end exploitation

  5. Police arrest elderly man for rape

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.