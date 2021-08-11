Mombasa residents block main highway to protest water shortage

Hundreds of Bangladesh residents take to the streets to protest over acute water shortages in Mombasa. They blocked the main highway to the city, leaving hundreds of motorists in a traffic jam.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit I Nation Media Group

