Mombasa police nab 11 suspected MRC adherents
Police in Likoni, Mombasa County have arrested 11 suspected members of the Mombasa Republican Council (MRC).
The suspects were arrested in Mwaweni area, Likoni by police officers.
Police say the suspects all male aged between 34 to 64 years were conducting an illegal meeting.
The suspects were allegedly in possession of MRC identification cards and the group’s flag.
Likoni DCI boss Richard Koywer said the suspects are being held at Port Police station in Mombasa Island.
"The will remain in police cells until Monday when they will be arraigned for holding an illegal assembly and failing to observe the health protocols," said Mr Koywer.