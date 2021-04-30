Mombasa police nab 11 suspected MRC adherents

Some of the alleged MRC suspects nabbed in Likoni, Mombasa county on April 30, 2021. 

Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group.

By  Mohamed Ahmed

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Police in Likoni, Mombasa County have arrested 11 suspected members of the Mombasa Republican Council (MRC).

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Actor Ainea Ojiambo caught up in Nairobi CBD shooting drama

  2. Mombasa police nab 11 suspected MRC adherents

  3. Mama Keziah Obama's body arrives in Kenya for burial

    Grace Keziah Obama

  4. Technical University of Mombasa students want fee reduction over virtual classes

  5. Preparations in top gear for Madaraka Day fete in Kisumu

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.