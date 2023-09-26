Mombasa: Police hold banker for allegedly stabbing lover

A woman is battling for life in hospital after she was allegedly stabbed by her boyfriend, a local bank employee, in Changamwe, Mombasa.

While confirming the incident, Changamwe police boss Kipkoech Beren said the suspect is in police custody.

The victim, who is a teacher at a school in Mikindani, was driven by the suspect to Salama area in Port Reitz where the incident took place.

According to witnesses, the two had a disagreement and the lady wanted to walk away. The man then jumped on her and stabbed her with a sharp knife.

"I was passing by when I saw them fighting, but the man was trying to drag her into the car. When I intervened, he left her, got into his car and drove off. The woman who was lying on the ground showed me blood on her hands and said she had been stabbed in the back," said Abed Mwasi, a resident of Salama Estate.

Witnesses said the victim, who was bleeding profusely with the knife still lodged in her body, was rushed to Port Reitz Level 4 Hospital by a boda boda rider, where she received first aid. She was then transferred to the Aga Khan Hospital.

The victim underwent a surgery which lasted almost four hours, and the doctors successfully removed the knife.

The victim is currently receiving intensive care, according to her sister.

"She is in a stable condition, but she has very deep wounds. She also lost a lot of blood and the doctors had to give her a blood transfusion," the sister said.