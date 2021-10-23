Mombasa officials raise concern over low jab uptake

Health officials in Mombasa County are concerned about the slow uptake of Covid-19 vaccines.

Out of a population of 1.5 million, they said, only 45,275 have been fully vaccinated, with residents being urged to take the vaccination drive seriously.

Public Health Officer Pauline Oginga noted that many residents had dropped their guard since the night curfew was lifted.

“How can they wear masks when the latest announcement seems to have given them the green light to everything, according to mwananchi interpretation? It's an individual's responsibility,” Ms Oginga said.

Some 60,142 and 27,638 have received the first dose of the AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines respectively. A total of 30,084 and 13,041 have received their second dose of AstraZeneca and Moderna respectively. Only 2,150 received the Johnson & Johnson jab.

Ms Oginga maintained that vaccination is voluntary and that the county government is doing everything possible to scale up the inoculations by improving access.

“We have a virus that keeps mutating. Scientists are predicting a surge next month and it is an individual's responsibility to observe Covid-19 measures,” she said.

“Lifting the curfew is not lifting Covid-19 measures. Those found without masks will be penalised per the Public Health Act.”

Ms Oginga dismissed concerns among residents that there was no AstraZeneca vaccine in the county. She explained that there is a schedule that indicates what vaccines are available and in which facilities.

“As far as I am concerned, that AstraZeneca second dose is issued in Mwembe Tayari dispensary. Whoever needs the second dose can make their way there. We are not running short of the vaccines,” she told Nation.Africa by phone.

Last week, officials rolled out a mass vaccination drive at the Miritini Standard Gauge Railway station.