Mombasa MCA, accomplice charged with electoral offences

Two people, including a newly elected ward representative, were charged on Wednesday with electoral offences that led to political violence in parts of Mombasa during the August 9 elections.

The court heard that Tudor ward rep-elect Samir Gulamabass Baloo and his accomplice Abdul Wasi Mohamed destroyed election materials, used violence and were found in possession of counterfoil ballot papers.

They were also charged with assault and removing election materials without authority.

The two allegedly destroyed the voting booklet for the position of woman representative by plucking 27 pieces of counterfoil vote papers.

The booklet had been issued to Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) clerk Nadzua Halili from serial number WR00545977.

The court also heard that the suspects, with others still at large, used violence by inflicting injury to Mr Daniel Ondoro Mochama, a security guard at polling station No 013 at Tudor community hall.

They were also allegedly found with Mombasa County woman rep counterfoil papers, which had been marked with official perforation stamps without authority.

The court also heard that the suspects removed election materials from the polling station without authority.

Mr Mohamed was also accused of assaulting Mr Mochama by hitting him with a stick in the forehead, causing him bodily harm.

Mr Omar Mahmud Mohamed, alias Shallo, who faces similar charges did not plead, after his lawyer Derick Odhiambo reported that he was in Nairobi to attend to an emergency.

“The third suspect is attending to a sick person in Nairobi. I humbly pray that he be given time to come back to plead to the charges,” Mr Odhiambo said.

The two suspects denied the charges and were released on Sh40,000 cash bail. They appeared before Chief Magistrate Josphat Kalo.

The election-day violence erupted after voters supporting different political camps hurled stones at each other before police intervened.