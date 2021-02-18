Mombasa health workers call off strike

What you need to know:

  • Governor Hassan Joho's administration has assured residents that his county will normalise averting health crisis.
  • The Chair of the County Service Public Board Farida Abdallah said the crisis is over.

More than 1000 Mombasa county health workers, including nurses, clinical officers and laboratory technicians, have called off their three months strike after reaching an agreement with their employer.

