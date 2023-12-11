Mombasa governor to buy land for settling squatters

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir has announced plans to buy land from property owners who are willing to sell in a bid to address historical injustices in the county.

He said this will help address the perennial problem of squatters in the Coast region.

“I want to set up a fund where a certain amount of money collected from land rates will be set aside to buy property from willing land owners to settle squatters,” said Mr Nassir.

He said his administration would value the property, negotiate with the landowner and pay the agreed price.

“This will ensure that people who have built houses on disputed land are not evicted. They will become landholders, but the title deed will belong to the county government until payment of land rates and debts are cleared,” Mr Nassir said.

The governor said that the plan would be a game-changer in dealing with the squatter problem.

He said that he would send the proposal to the County Assembly for approval.

Absentee landlords own huge chunks of land in Mombasa that has been invaded by squatters.

A few months ago, President William Ruto said that the issue of absentee landlords would be resolved through negotiations.

Dr Ruto said that the government had set aside Sh1 billion to buy off land from absentee landlords to settle squatters.

Mr Nassir also pledged to devolve services to the wards to strengthen devolution. He said that he is a strong believer in the Ward Development Fund.

“Although the Ward Development Fund has not been legalised, I will find a way to empower our ward representatives to spur development. I have given the Members of the County Assembly money for the bursary kitty,” he said.

The county boss said that the leadership of all the religious places of worship will also be mandated to identify needy youths and children from homes with single mothers to benefit from the bursaries.

“You will get letters before Christmas holidays to identify those in need. We will prioritise learners from single parent families and orphans. They are part and parcel of society,” he added.