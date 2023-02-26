Mombasa governor asks foreign firms to hire locals

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Shariff has appealed to foreign investors to hire locals to reduce the unemployment rate in the county.

The governor described youth unemployment in Mombasa as a ticking time bomb that must be addressed.

Speaking during an event by Taifa Gas Group in Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone on Friday, the county boss said that Mombasa has enough skilled youths for the labour market.

“As a county, we are ready to work with foreign investors to fight unemployment in the county. We have a database of all the skills that Mombasa County has,” he said.

According to the United Nations macro-trend projection, the current metro area population of Mombasa in 2022 is 1,389,000, a 3.58 percent increase from 2021.

With 25 percent of the Kenyan population being youth aged between 18 and 35, this means that the population of Mombasa youth is approximately 347,250.

While meeting Foreign Affairs CS Alfred Mutua on February 3, the governor promised to airlift 1,500 Mombasa youths to seek opportunities abroad.

The CS agreed to support Mombasa Governor saying the issue of overseas jobs.

The duo agreed on the modalities and sustainability of the plan.

"Our technical teams will be meeting from early next week to expedite the process," the CS said.

However, the Mombasa County boss also preached political goodwill to the leaders present stating that the country should move forward and not hurl insults at each other but instead focus on leadership to help elevate the living standards of Kenyans.

“What brought us here is purely cohesion as leaders, despite our political differences. We will not allow our people to suffer unemployment because of our political differences,” the governor said.

The Kenya Kwanza Government has been keen on nurturing a culture of innovation to accelerate economic growth in the country.

During the 2022 Kenya Innovation Week Expo, President William Ruto said the government will partner with stakeholders to create platforms that will foster innovations, promote start-ups, strengthen research and propel the uptake of emerging technologies.

“We will keep supporting the production of requisite skills for developing demand-driven innovations that are globally competitive, through innovation, we can re-imagine and re-engineer our economy,” the President said.