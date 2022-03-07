Mombasa family rues not reporting woman's attack, death early

Last Thursday morning, Ms Tabu Nyele left her home in Likoni, Mombasa, for work in the Ganjoni area.

But she did not make it, as she was attacked by unknown people at around 5.30am a few metres from her house.

“I received a call from my cousin that her mother had been beaten and injured on her head. I was told they were rushing her to Manyatta Hospital in Likoni,” Ms Nyele’s nephew Juma Mtoti said in an interview with Nation.africa.

But medics said her injuries were serious and that she needed to be transferred to Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital.

“We hurriedly raised money to pay for an ambulance to ferry her to the hospital for further treatment. CT scans of her head, chest and stomach showed she had internal bleeding. That was around seven o’clock in the morning,” says Mr Mtoti.

But at four o’clock that day, Ms Nyele succumbed to her injuries.

Until her death, the family had not reported the incident at any police station.

She was buried under Islamic customs, which require believers to be interred on the same day they die.

The family said they could not afford to pay for a post-mortem examination to find out the cause of death.

They now regret that decision as they do not know who or what killed their relative.

“We had to bury her, something we will live to regret not knowing who was behind the attack. We are regretting because things happened so fast and she died. We then proceeded to the Likoni Police Station to report the attack and eventual death,” Mr Mtoti said.

Ms Nyele, a mother of four, was a domestic worker, and every morning after preparing her children for school, she would walk more than 10km, including crossing the Likoni Floating Bridge, to reach her destination.

Her death has left the family with many questions.

“She has lived in the area for more than 20 years. It is therefore confusing that one morning such an incident occurs a short distance from her home,” Mr Mtoti said.

“Machete-wielding gangs in the area usually go after visitors but she is known to locals. We don’t know why anyone would be after her.”

Likoni sub-county police boss Joseph Karanja confirmed the attack and death had been reported.