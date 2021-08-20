Mombasa court sets free alleged terror suspects

Mombasa terror suspects

From left: Terror suspects Mohamed Mohamed Abdullahi, Mustafa Abdi Saidi and Mohamed Shendy Elhosseiny at the Mombasa Law Courts on August 12, 2021. They were released after police found no evidence linking them to terror activities.

Photo credit: Brian Ocharo I Nation Media Group
By  Brian Ocharo

Three suspects arrested last week on suspicion of being members of an undisclosed terror group have been set free.

