Mombasa court sets free alleged terror suspects

Three suspects arrested last week on suspicion of being members of an undisclosed terror group have been set free.

Mohamed Shendy Elhosseiny, Mustafa Abdi Saidi and Mohamed Mohamed Abdullahi were released Friday due to lack of evidence.

“The respondents are hereby set free unless lawfully held,” Mombasa Senior Resident Magistrate Vincent Adet said.

State prosecutor Hillary Isiaho had asked the court to set the three free, noting that the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) had found no evidence linking them to terrorism.

But the prosecutor said Mr Shendy and Mr Saidi will be arraigned at the Rabai Police Station on drug-related charges.

Last week, the ATPU told the court that they suspected the three had links to a terrorist group with members in Kenya, Uganda, Somalia and Egypt.

Police told the court that an intelligence report indicated Mr Shendy and Mr Saidi were being sought by Egyptian and Somali authorities for undisclosed offences.

Mr Shendy is an Egyptian while the other two are Kenyans of Somali origin.

Mr Shendy and Mr Abdi, police said, travelled to Mombasa on July 5 using a black Mazda Demio (KCQ 082P).

They booked rooms at Tawakal Hotel in Mazeras, with Mr Shendy using his passport and Mr Abdi his national identity card.

The two were with Samuel Wambugu, a man police claimed was an accomplice that they were still seeking.

Their alleged suspicious activities were reported to the Rabai Police Station.

Mr Abdullahi was arrested for hosting Mr Shendy and Mr Abdi at his Majengo residence.

Mobile phones seized from the three had been forwarded to ATPU headquarters for a forensic analysis. The findings were, however, not produced in court.

Police had told the court that the Mazda Demio was suspected to bear a home-made bomb.