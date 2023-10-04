Mombasa: Court remands banker in girlfriend stabbing case

A banker accused of stabbing a woman in Mombasa has been detained for four days while investigations into his involvement continue.

Hannington Muthoka Nzomo had initially been set free on police bond after the incident last week.

Police told the Mombasa court on Monday that he is currently assisting in investigations into the incident that hospitalized Elizabeth Shighali, 30.

Going into hiding

Pharis Thoya, the investigator handling the case, informed the court that Mr Nzomo was suspected of committing the offense before going into hiding.

According to the investigator, the suspect stabbed the victim three times before fleeing the scene.

Stabbed the victim three times

"The respondent stabbed Ms Shighali, and upon seeing people responding to the victim's loud cries, he fled in his car," the officer told Mombasa Senior Resident Magistrate David Odhiambo.

The officer stated that the woman was quickly rushed to Aga Khan Hospital in critical condition, where she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The secondary school teacher, who works in Mombasa, was stabbed last week following an alleged altercation with the man who claimed to be her boyfriend.

End the relationship

The police say the suspect attacked the woman after she expressed her desire to end their relationship, as stated by her elder sister.

Mr Thoya informed the court that the woman is still in the ICU and therefore unable to provide a statement.

He requested to hold the suspect for 14 days to allow the woman to recover before recording her statement.

"The investigation involves recording statements from both the victim and witnesses. We also plan to collect blood samples from the victim, gather evidence, and send the exhibits to the Government Chemist for analysis," said the investigator.

Mr Nzomo was arrested on September 28, after a report of the attempted murder was made by a boda boda rider.

The suspect was apprehended after voluntarily surrendering to the Changamwe police Station and was subsequently granted police bond after recording his statement.

Upset

The victim's family became upset when they heard of the suspect's release on police bond and threatened to pursue private prosecution against Mr Nzomo if the police took no action.