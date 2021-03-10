Mombasa county finally embraces e-payments

Mombasa county government has adopted an electronic payment system. All services will now be paid for electronically.

Speaking during the virtual launch of the Mombasa County E-Services Portal, Governor Hassan Joho said the adoption of the electronic payment system will take the devolved unit services closer to the people.

"The launch of the Mombasa County E-Services Portal, a digital platform that has brought all of the County Government's automated services at your fingertips is a major boost. The government services that you previously had to queue for are now available on the palm of your hands, 24 hours a day 7 days a week," Governor Joho said.

The residents can now easily access, apply and pay for their single business permit, construction permit, cess, land rates, hotel levy, parking and outdoor advertising online from the comfort of their offices or homes.

USSD Code

Mr Joho said the adoption of the system is aimed at enhancing transparency, increasing convenience and eliminating corruption. The users will be required to download an app or through the USSD code *282# or via the county website.

"Incorporated in this system are some of the latest cybersecurity tools to ensure adequate protection of all the data stored in the application systems. We have also developed a very user-friendly system that is easy to navigate and can be used globally. This system is designed to integrate various payment modules including M-Pesa, money express, online banking, both credit and debit cards. The app is easy to download, and it's available on Google Play store," said Mr Joho.

Mr Joho said the app is a result of positive, constructive and continuous engagement with the business community and stakeholders.

The County chief officer in charge of Finance Asha Abdi said the adoption of electronic services is a major boost, especially during the pandemic.