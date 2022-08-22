Mombasa county executives seek AG’s help

Mombasa County executives have sought the intervention of the Attorney General over the gubernatorial election hiccups that have left the county in limbo.

According to the executives, the County Government Act, 2012, is not clear on the way forward in cases where elections have been suspended, as is the scenario with the Mombasa governor’s position.

The county executives have written to the AG seeking a legal interpretation.

The Act states that “Whenever a new county assembly is elected, the governor, by notice in the gazette and the county gazette, shall appoint the place and date of the first sitting of the new county assembly”, which should be within 30 days after the date the general election was held, in this case, August 9.

The law further states that the governor shall be directly elected by the voters registered in the county, on the same day as a general election of members of Parliament, being the second Tuesday in August, every fifth year.

“To be eligible for election as county governor, a person must be eligible for election as a member of the county assembly. If only one candidate for county governor is nominated, that candidate shall be declared elected. If two or more candidates are nominated, an election shall be held in the county and the candidate who receives the greatest number of votes shall be declared elected. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission shall not conduct a separate election for the deputy governor but shall declare the candidate nominated by the person who is elected county governor to have been elected as the deputy governor.”

However, the County Government Act states that a person shall not hold office as a county governor for more than two terms or as a deputy county governor for more than two terms.

“A person who assumes the office of county governor shall, unless otherwise removed from office under Constitution, hold office until the newly elected county governor assumes office following the next election held.”

Mombasa County Secretary Joab Tumbo stated: “We wanted to understand since this has never happened before. A governor is elected into office following a General Election held. But the IEBC postponed the Mombasa and Kakamega gubernatorial elections twice. We wanted to understand what next happens in such situations.”

He noted the swearing-in of the MCAs cannot happen unless a governor is elected into the office.

“We have the incumbent governor Hassan Joho overseeing the county issues, but the mandate to gazette the first sitting of the county assembly is conducted by the newly elected governor. Mr Joho’s mandate expired when the other assembly exited,” said Mr Tumbo.

Last week, in a statement, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) postponed the governor, parliamentary and ward elections for the second time, citing harassment of its staff.

The first time, it blamed confusion in ballot papers in the affected regions.

However, the latest IEBC announcement is elections in affected areas will be held next Monday, August 29.

Legal entities

“These are the interpretations we are seeking from legal entities. Because, are we going to count 30 days since the general election which was August 23 or from Monday, August 29 when gubernatorial elections will be conducted? Mr Tumbo wondered.

However, he said, following the new IEBC updates, the first sitting of the county assembly is set to happen 10 days after the results of the governor race are declared.

“The first assembly sittings is set to happen on a Thursday only. If the 10 days after results have been declared falls on a Wednesday, then Thursday a governor will call for the first sitting; same case if the dates fall after Thursday,” said Mr Tumbo.

Once the first sitting is gazetted, the first mandate is the swearing-in of a speaker.

“Upon the governor notifying the place and date for the first sitting of a new county assembly, the clerk shall by notice in the gazette notify that fact and invite interested persons to submit their nomination papers for election to the Office of Speaker. The names of candidates for election to the Office of Speaker shall be entered upon nomination papers obtained from the clerk and handed back to the clerk, at least 48 hours before the time appointed at which the county assembly is to meet to elect a Speaker,” the County Government Act further reads.

Under Article 193 of the Constitution, the clerk shall maintain a register which shall be shown the date and time when each candidate’s nomination papers were received and shall ascertain that every such candidate for election to the Office of Speaker is qualified to be elected as such.

Immediately upon the close of the nomination period, the clerk publicises and makes available to all members, a list showing all qualified candidates and also make available to all members, copies of the curriculum vitae of each qualified candidates.

The clerk then, at least two hours before the meeting of the county assembly, prepares ballot papers of all nominated candidates. Then the election of the speaker is done by secret ballot.

The same issues were raised by ODM gubernatorial candidate Abdulswamad Nassir sometime last week, when he pointed out that outgoing governor Hassan Ali Joho has limited options because he has already served two constitutional terms in office.