Mombasa converts Tudor hospital as Covid-19 isolation centre

A man walks past parked ambulances at the Tudor Sub County Hospital on July 19, 2021. The County has switched services from maternity to Covid-19 isolation wards to ease pressure numbers at the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi I Nation Media Group
logo (9)

By  Wachira Mwangi

Mombasa County has converted Tudor Sub-County Hospital from a maternity centre into a Covid-19 isolation facility as infections rise in the region.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Kisii businessman, county government fight over land

  2. Skyward Express plane crash-lands in Mandera

  3. Woman injured in suspected arson attack in Kirinyaga

  4. Transport paralysed in Machakos

  5. Shahbal duped residents on Sh6 billion Buxton housing, says Kisauni MP

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.