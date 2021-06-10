Mombasa bans live music performance over Covid-19 fears

Mombasa County has banned all live band performances in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

According to the County Public Health Chief Officer Pauline Oginga, bars, and clubs have become notorious for not adhering to the Covid-19 protocols and risk increasing the number of cases in the region.

“It has come to our attention that bars and clubs have ceased observing Covid-19 measures, with some hosting live bands and shows contrary to shared regulations. This will result in a surge that will force businesses to close and hence losses of jobs,” Ms. Oginga said in a notice.

She noted that the economic status of Mombasa County heavily relies on the tourism industry, which can only be sustained through ensuring strict adherence to the Health ministry’s Covid-19 and Mombasa County Emergency Response Committee Covid-19 measures.

“It is our responsibility to keep the County safe and so expect bars and club owners to ensure they observe Covid-19 measures which include; no live performance. However, failure to comply will result in the closure of these premises,” she added.

Bar Owners Association Secretary Kennedy Mumbo acknowledged that live bands are good but not during such times.

“Live bands are not good for the revelers. Once they are drunk you cannot control them. A person who has taken one for the road may not be controlled or be able to wear his or her mask and maintain social distance,” Mr. Mumbo said.

He urged bars and restaurants to play music and not the live band performances. The Secretary asked the members to comply noting that the industry has suffered under the Covid-19 Pandemic and would not want to face closure again.

“We have to be within the law to survive. If we continue behaving like this, we will end up losing. It is true we should stop live performances in our clubs, bars, and restaurants for now. It is an open secret that once under influence, you are not able to control yourself,” Mr. Mumbo told the Nation. Africa.