Mombasa assembly suspends sittings after 3 MCAs get Covid-19

The Mombasa County Assembly has suspended its proceedings for two weeks after three ward representatives tested positive for Covid-19.

Assembly Deputy Speaker Fadhili Makarani said the three MCAs were found to be infected after a round of mass testing last week.

The sittings were to resume Tuesday, following a break as part of efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

“We have suspended sittings to pave the way for testing of other staff,” Mr Makarani said, noting the three MCAs were placed in isolation and their colleagues and staff asked to self-quarantine.

“We are going to fumigate the place and follow other precautionary measures as directed by the health department, which we are working with closely,” he added.

“The staffers are aware that they are going to be tested. Based on the availability of kits, we expect to be done by the end of this week.”

The suspension of proceedings for 14 days will have serious consequences as some bills are pending while some motions are yet to be discussed.

Resurgence

Mombasa has seen an increase in reported positive Covid-19 cases in October, amid fears of a second wave of infections.

The coastal county has recorded over 3,000 cases so far and is among five counties flagged over a resurgence of cases as residents continue to flout health protocols.

Two schools in Mombasa - Tononoka Secondary and Star of the Sea High - have been closed as several teachers and students were found to have the virus.

On Monday, Tononoka’s principal Mohammed Khamis succumbed to the virus just five days after the school was closed as a precautionary measure.

Mr Khamis was buried later that day in line with Islamic rights.

An October 9 letter from Star of the Sea to parents said learning was suspended to allow fumigation and will resume on November 2.

Hospitals full

Meanwhile, Mombasa County Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo says there are no free hospital beds following the spike in Covid-19 cases.

"Getting a bed in case of an emergency is hard yet the number of cases continues to rise. Wear that mask to save yourself,” he said.

The county closed its largest isolation center at the Technical University of Mombasa after it reopened, putting pressure on local hospitals, some of which lack the capacity to care for Covid-19 patients.

Security officials are planning a crackdown on public service vehicles and members of the public flouting anti-virus rules.

