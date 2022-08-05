Mombasa and Kwale siblings face off in elections

Two siblings each in Mombasa and Kwale counties are facing off in races for political seats in Tuesday’s elections, sparking excitement because of the unusual competitions.

In Mombasa, Nabil Nyundo and his brother Ahmed Nyundo are vying for the Majengo ward rep seat and each exuded confidence that he will win.

The two are sons of former Majengo councillor Khamis Nyundo, who served in the defunct Mombasa city council.

Majengo ward has 31,772 registered voters, according to the latest figures from the electoral agency.

Ahmed Nyundo is the incumbent MCA and is defending his seat under the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM). His brother is a newcomer to politics and is vying on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

“I decided to join politics to bring change to the Majengo residents, who have not benefited from the previous leadership. If we let them continue to suffer at the hands of bad leaders, they will not receive any development,” said Nabil Nyundo in an interview.

He says he chose Majengo ward because it is where he was born and raised.

“This is my first time in politics. I have experience in other fields, such as event management,” he said.

He studied at Tudor Day Secondary School and is working on a diploma in hospitality and tourism operations management.

His main areas of focus if he is elected will be education, health, employment, water, sports and security.

“Yes, my brother is also contesting the same position. But there are no complications in that,” he said.

For his part, Ahmed Nyundo said Majengo residents have expressed confidence in him as he has served them well for the last five years.

He also has the support of former Majengo MCA Abubakar Rashid.

“I am optimistic that we will emerge the winners because we have a transformative agenda for our people and we have been dutifully serving them. I am indebted for the love you have shown me, and I will continue diligently serving to the best of my ability,” he noted.

The seat has attracted five other candidates: Abdulrahim Mbarak (Kanu), and independents Rohid Hassan Ayub, Mesh Abdul Mwaniki, Zubeir Abeid and Shufat Mohamed Nassor.

Mwanaisha Chidzuga and her brother Hassan Chidzuga who are vying for the Matuga parliamentary seat. Photo credit: Siago Cece I Nation Media Group

In Kwale, the Chidzuga siblings are contesting the Matuga parliamentary seat. The constituency has 83,015 registered voters.

Media personality Mwanaisha Chidzuga and her elder brother Hassan Chidzuga will face off with nine other candidates.

If either of them wins, they will be yearning to keep the family’s political legacy alive after the death last year of their mother, former Kwale woman representative Zainab Chidzuga.

They say their other mission is to unseat incumbent MP Kassim Tandaza (Amani National Congress), who they claim has not done enough for the constituency since his election in 2017.

Ms Chidzuga (UDA) said she hopes to continue with her mother’s legacy of service.

“Our mother set a very good foundation in terms of leadership in Kwale county. She was among the best-performing woman reps and spearheaded most of the projects in Kwale,” said the mother of two.

“I have faith that Matuga is going to get a great leader through me and this is what we have agreed on with the voters. It is not my brother that I am competing against.”

Her focus is on employment for young people to curb crime and drug abuse, improving education standards and ensuring that marginalised residents get access to government services.

Her brother who is vying on a Jubilee Party ticket dismissed claims that there is rivalry in the family over their political ambitions.

He said that as an elder brother to six other siblings, he has a responsibility to set a good example.

“We still meet and talk at the end of the day with my sister, though there are so many forces wanting to divide us. It does not mean that we are enemies.

However, I am sure that I am going to win the seat,” he told the Nation.

The 38-year-old added that he believed he was ahead of Ms Chidzuga because the campaign team that worked with their late mother was supporting him.

His agenda includes youth empowerment, better health services and addressing food insecurity in Matuga.