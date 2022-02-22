Mombasa activists sentenced to probation over Kemsa scandal prostests

Police officers

Police officers on standby at Makadara grounds in Mombasa in this picture taken on August 23, 2021 when human rights activists attempted to converge at the venue for a peaceful protest over the abduction and disappearances of youths in the county.

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group
logo (6)

By  Brian Ocharo

Five activists and a matatu tout who were arrested for protesting against the embezzlement of the aid fund to fight the Covid-19 pandemic have been handed a six months’ probation.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.