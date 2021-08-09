Modern Coast resume passenger services

Modern Coast

Parked buses at the Modern Coast yard in Mombasa on July 8, 2020.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group
logo (6)

By  Brian Ocharo

Modern Coast bus firm will resume normal operations today after pulling out its fleets for passenger services over unfavorable Covid-19 protocols issued by government last year

