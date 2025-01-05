Mob lynches man who brandished, fired AK-47 in public

An angry mob lynched a man at Vyemani Grounds in Likoni, Mombasa County, after he brandished an AK-47 rifle and fired multiple shots.

According to police reports, officers from Inuka Police Station responded to a distress call of gunfire at the scene.

“The officers arrived to find a male suspect who had been beaten to death by members of the public. An AK-47 rifle with twelve rounds of ammunition, a mobile phone, and four spent cartridges were recovered from the scene,” said a police report.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect had hired a motorcycle, operated by one Antony Otieno, to transport him from Likoni Primary School to Vyemani Grounds.

Upon arrival, the suspect reportedly refused to pay the fare and instead began making phone calls.

When Mr Otieno demanded payment, the suspect reportedly pulled an AK-47 rifle from his bag, cocked it, and fired in the air to intimidate him, police say.

A struggle ensued when the suspect attempted to flee on the motorcycle. However, Mr Otieno managed to wrestle the firearm away, but not before the suspect had discharged several rounds.

During the confrontation, two bystanders were injured by stray bullets. A woman sustained injuries to her left thigh and abdomen while a man was hit in the right abdomen. Both victims were rushed to Likoni Sub-County Hospital, where they are reported to be in stable condition.

The commotion attracted a crowd that overpowered the suspect and lynched him.

Senior police officials and military personnel visited the scene to assess the situation. The suspect's body was taken to Coast General Mortuary for identification and a post-mortem.

The recovered firearm and other evidence is being held at Inuka Police Station as investigations, led by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Likoni, continue.