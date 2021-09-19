Mishi Mboko out of Mombasa gubernatorial race, to vie for MP

By  Winnie Atieno

Likoni MP Mishi Mboko, the only female contender in the Mombasa gubernatorial race, has dropped her bid, leaving five men to battle it out for the county’s top seat.

