Mishi Mboko out of Mombasa gubernatorial race, to vie for MP

Likoni MP Mishi Mboko, the only female contender in the Mombasa gubernatorial race, has dropped her bid, leaving five men to battle it out for the county’s top seat.

Five contenders now remain — Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir (ODM),Kisauni MP Ali Mbogo (Wiper Democratic Movement), Deputy Governor William Kingi, businessman Suleiman Shahbal and former senator Hassan Omar.

The politicians have embarked on vigorous campaigns ahead of next year’s polls as Mr Nassir, Mr Shahbal and Mr Kingi battle it out for the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket. Ms Mboko, who is also the first woman elected MP, dropped out of the race, saying she will vie to retain her seat.

“I am will vie for the Likoni parliamentary seat. If you believe I have done a good job and that I should retain my seat, I will appreciate it. I just need your support, I cannot do it alone. My office is open [for people to] give me ideas on how to make Likoni Constituency greater,” she told Timbwani residents. Ms Mboko, who cited education and infrastructure as her legacy projects, accused her rivals of engaging in divisive campaigns.

“Leadership is all about democracy. I won’t abuse anyone. If you want to contest, let us compete, but I won’t engage in fights. Let’s engage each other respectfully. If God decides it is you, voters will support you,” said the MP.

Ms Mboko urged voters to be wary of selfish leaders.

Sources have revealed that some of the aspirants have been seeking Ms Mboko out to vie as their running mate.