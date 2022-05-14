Mike Sonko barred from attending Raila Odinga's Azimio Mombasa rally

Police in Mombasa were forced to shoot in the air to disperse rowdy youths who blocked former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko from accessing the venue of Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance rally in Mkomani grounds, Mombasa, on Saturday.

Mr Sonko, who was driving an unbranded Suzuki Alto vehicle, was repulsed by rowdy youths as he attempted to enter the venue of the rally which was addressed by Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga. His two vehicles were vandalised by the youths.

Mr Sonko had vowed to attend the Azimio rally and campaign for Mr Odinga to ensure he wins the presidency in the August 9 General Election.

“Let’s all meet at the Azimio rally at Tononoka grounds this Saturday to show love to our presidential candidate who will be the next 5th President of Kenya,” said the former Nairobi governor.

Chaos

Mr Odinga distanced himself from the chaos. He had earlier called on leaders to allow all Azimio coalition parties to attend rallies. During the rally on Saturday, Mr Odinga promised to restore the Coast economy by ensuring port operations are restored.

The transfer of port services has become a hot topic in both the gubernatorial and presidential campaigns.

"We know Coast depends on Mombasa port to boost their economy. I know what the port of Mombasa means to you people and that will be my agenda in the first 100 days after I am sworn 5th president of Kenya," said Mr Odinga.

Mombasa governor Hassan Joho said: “ I know those who are pretending they know problems of Coastal people but I would like to tell you, those people in the other coalition are in business and they do not have your interests at heart so am asking you to vote for Mr Odinga," said Mr Joho.

The rally was attended by Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth and Murang'a Woman Representative Sabina Chege. Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka was absent.

"We are here because we want change. We have agreed to remain united even after the naming of Raila’s running mate," said Ms Chege.

Ms Karua warned Kenyans against electing corrupt leaders in the August 9 General Election saying such leaders will bring down the county's economy.

Kitui governor Charity Ngilu asked Mr Odinga to pick a running mate who will be ready to walk and work with him. She blamed Mr Sonko for disrupting the rally.

"It is a pity that someone wants to be a leader of the county yet he can drive in the middle of the rally without considering dangers is exposing them to," said governor Ngilu.