MCA in trouble for ‘hiring’ his wife as ward manager

A Mombasa ward representative was yesterday charged with abuse of office and conflict of interest.

Airport ward MCA Ibrahim Omondi Oyugi has found himself on the wrong side of the law after hiring his wife as a ward administrator.

The charge sheet shows that he failed to disclose his private interest to the Mombasa County Assembly Service Board in the hiring of Josephine Anne Waburaka, his wife, as ward manager while knowing that the board was not aware of their relationship.

The court heard that though Mr Oyugi was aware of his relationship with the woman, he did not inform the board about it so it could make an informed decision on whether to hire her.

The state also accused Mr Oyugi of abuse of office, with the court hearing that he used his office to improperly confer a benefit on Ms Waburaka.

Ms Waburaka was also charged in the same court with fraudulent acquisition of public property.

The state says she fraudulently acquired public funds amounting to Sh585 879 as payment for her purported employment.

The court heard that the suspect received the funds on diverse dates between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2021.

The suspects denied the charges before Mombasa Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku.

The couple were initially granted a Sh300,000 bond each with an alternative cash bail of Sh200,00 but that was reduced after their advocate Bennette Nzamba pleaded with the court to review the terms.

Ms Nzamba told the court that the suspects are family members and therefore the bond terms were extremely high for one of them to foot.

“The couple have a three-month-old baby whom they need to take care of outside the prison environment. I plead that the bond terms be reviewed,” she said.

Ms Nzambe also told the court that Mr Oyugi is a ward rep and was not a flight risk and would attend court when required.

The two were granted a Sh100,000 bond each with an alternative cash bail of Sh50,000.

The two had spent three nights at the Shimo La Tewa remand prison since their arrest.

Mr Oyugi is not new to controversy.

In 2017, he was charged in a Mombasa court in relation to the repeat presidential polls after the Supreme Court nullified the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The state accused him of inciting voters not to participate in the October 26 presidential polls. He was also accused of referring to Mr Kenyatta as a ‘caretaker president’.