Matiang'i warns Coast politicians planning to disrupt August polls

The government will deploy more security personnel and resources to the Coast region during the August 9 General Election to deal with politicians planning to disrupt the polls.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said they have information that politicians in two Coast counties, which he did not reveal, were planning to disrupt the elections.

The CS said information shared with his office indicated the politicians are likely to involve gangs to disrupt the electoral process.

But he did not reveal their identities.

He spoke on Wednesday after a closed-door security meeting with Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and the Coast regional security committee team.

But the CS said he was satisfied with the security plans in place ahead of the polls.

“We have agreed that there are some parts of this region where we are going to heighten surveillance. We are bringing in special additional resources to back up the work and planning the regional security team is doing here,” he said.

“Effectively next week, we will allocate additional security resources to back up my colleagues who have done a phenomenally excellent job in keeping this region safe.”

Dr Matiang’i directed police bosses to act ruthlessly against any individual or politician who tries to cause mayhem. Authorities are very keen. Regardless of your status in this society, we will act. We are satisfied that appropriate plans have been made,” he said.

Regional police boss Titus Karuri was asked to heighten surveillance and to act expeditiously on any case of politicians recruiting gangs for political violence.

“We are determined to keep this region safe throughout the electoral period. As security agencies, we understand our obligations. We are not political players so we have no comments to make on political activities,” warned the CS.

He also urged security personnel to remain objective, firm and dutiful to the Constitution and serve Kenyans.

“They can engage in any manner of liberalism, distortions. They are free to lie and you’ve noticed many of them are career liars. We are not like them, we act on facts, we are security sector people,” he added.

He said their mandate is to facilitate effective participation in the elections.

“Our focus is safe, peaceful, free and fair elections so that every Kenyan exercises their democratic right. It’s our responsibility to back the IEBC to conduct the polls and we are ready. We are going to put all the resources in place,” said the CS.

Dr Matiangi’s comments came as police in Mombasa County launched a manhunt for a man allegedly linked to Nyali MP Mohammed Ali who was captured by CCTV cameras attempting to shoot his political rival, Said Abdalla (ODM), over campaign posters.

Nyali police boss Daniel Mumasaba said the MP would be summoned after the suspect was seen driving a vehicle allegedly linked to him.

Separately, Council of Imams and Preachers of Kenya (CIPK) chairman Sheikh Mohammed Khalifa and Commission for Human Rights and Justice executive director Julius Ogogoh urged police to contain the situation in Nyali.

Sheikh Khalifa corroborated CS Matiang’i’s statement that some politicians were recruiting criminal gangs to cause mayhem during the polls.

“The reemergence of criminal gangs is due to politics. We urge the youth to denounce such individuals. You are being used by politicians and you will be arrested. Politicians are inciting Kenyans,” he said.