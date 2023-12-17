Maritime Authority gets new boss

The Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) has a new Director General (DG) after the board appointed Martin Dzombo Munga to oversee its operations.

Mr Munga, replaces John Omingo who had been serving in acting capacity since July 2020.

KMA Board Chairperson Hamisi Mwaguya made the announcement saying the newly appointed head has an extensive background in maritime and shipping globally.

"Martin Munga is a distinguished Naval Architect and Ocean Engineer, bringing a variety of international experience and expertise to KMA. The Board is confident that Mr Munga's diverse experience and visionary leadership will be instrumental in achieving KMA's strategic goals," said Mr Mwaguya.

He added that under his direction, the authority aims to enhance maritime safety, security and environment stewardship further strengthening Kenya's stand in the global maritime industry.

The newly appointed DG holds a Masters Degree in Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineering from Bremen University of Applied Sciences, and has also received other international certifications.

He had held positions with leading shipping organisations in Germany and Netherlands.

Mr Mwaguya, said Mr Munga's career has been marked by his involvement in groundbreaking maritime projects having experience in the shipping and logistics industry.

He noted that his work in green sheep breaking and leadership in Euro Offshore projects have underscored his commitment to sustainable maritime practices.

KMA is mandated to regulate, coordinate and oversee maritime affairs in the country.