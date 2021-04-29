Maritime agency sued over procurement of underwater vehicle

Mombasa Law Courts in this picture taken on July 9, 2020. 


Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (6)

By  Brian Ocharo

The Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute (Kemfri) is on the spot over the procurement of the remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROV).

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Lamu MCA released on bail over jail break attempt

  2. Suspect linked to murder of women in Nyandarua arrested  

  3. Maritime agency sued over procurement of underwater vehicle

  4. Impeached Tana River speaker blame Governor Godhana for his woes

  5. Courts tops Senate from debating Wajir governor’s ouster

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.